Seeking Social & Emotional Wellbeing Support

Thirrili Ltd delivers the National Indigenous Suicide Postvention Service; the South Australian Indigenous Virtual Mental Health Support; and Standby Support After Suicide in the Northern Territory. As part of our commitment to the social, cultural and emotional wellbeing of our staff, we provide them with access to group supervision with Indigenous psychologists; as well as individual support sessions. These sessions are confidential and no information in shared with Thirrili unless there is an immediate risk of harm to the employee or others.

Building our Support Services

We are seeking expressions of interest from qualified Indigenous Counsellors and Psychologists to provide individual and group support. Ideally you will be able to undertake regular monthly support sessions, and/or provide sessional support on a one-to-one basis. We may also have opportunity to use counsellors and psychologists to assist with Client Case Management and Reviews on a sessional basis.

We encourage all Counsellors/Psychologists to lodge an Expression of Interest, with the following information:

Name

Location

Hourly Rate

Qualifications

Overview of Experience

Areas of interest (for example, group sessions; case management consulting or individual supports)

Send to Ms Annette Vickery, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, at annette.v@thirrili.com.au